Harrogate Round Table present a cheque to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital for the charity bonfire and fireworks

The Harrogate Round Table have presented a cheque to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital for the proceeds from the 2021 charity bonfire and fireworks.

The amount is £6,568.42

Andy Wilkinson of Friends of Harrogate Hospital: The Friends of Harrogate Hospital are very grateful to Harrogate Round Table for selecting us as the beneficiary of this year’s bonfire and fireworks on the Stray. The amount raised shows thanks from the local community for the exceptional efforts of our local NHS during the Covid pandemic. The money will be devoted to purchase equipment or facilities not available from NHS resources to further improve patient care at Harrogate Hospital. The Friends continue fundraising throughout the year to support the excellent work within our hospital and in the community.

John Carter of Harrogate Round Table: Each year our priority is to put on a fantastic and safe bonfire and fireworks display that’s free for everyone to attend. Our second objective is to raise funds for worthy local charities and we’re delighted to have raised this sum for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital. We’d like to say a big thank you to the very generous Harrogate public!





