Sustainable fashion in the spotlight at charity fashion show

SSt. Michael’s Hospice Shops, Harrogate Grammar School PTA and Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District teamed up last Saturday to produce a spectacular Fashion Show promoting sustainable fashion, at Harrogate Grammar School.

An amazing £7,200 was raised for Just’B’, part of Saint Michael’s Hospice, a Charity which provides emotional well-being and bereavement support to children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

Guests were able to browse and buy from a selection of Artisan stalls before settling down to watch the show.

Soroptimists and volunteers modelled a unique range of pre-loved outfits which were then sold at the end of the afternoon.

The last catwalk range featured an Up-cycled Outfit Competition of original designs created from clothing, fabrics and accessories, destined for landfill. They were modelled by their creators and volunteers, who included students from Harrogate College, volunteers and staff from Ripon Saint Michael’s Hospice Shop and, of course, Soroptimists.

The winning sustainable outfit, which was judged by the Mayoress, Janet Chapman, the President of Soroptimist International of Yorkshire, Lindsay Green, and the Chair of the Grammar School PTA, Kirsty Leadham, was designed by a group of four students of the Art & Design Foundation Diploma from Harrogate College.

Sandra Frier, Immediate Past President of SI Harrogate and District and organiser of the event said: I must thank everyone who contributed today but especially the Saint Michael’s Hospice Shops, our generous sponsors and advertisers from across the Harrogate business community, Elaine Gill, House of Colour Personal Stylist and Annabel Smith, Lecturer at Harrogate College, for her invaluable help at the Show. The result was an exceptional amount of money raised for Just ’B’.





