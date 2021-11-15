Dedicated office and co-working space for digital and tech businesses set to open next month

A dedicated office and co-working space for digital and tech businesses is set to open at Springfield House, Harrogate Convention Centre next month (December) thanks to an investment by Harrogate Borough Council.

Known as Co-Lab, the digital incubator at Harrogate Convention Centre on Kings Road, will provide a collaborative environment where businesses can gain access to information about funding and investment, insight, supply chain, help with talent recruitment and other advice that enables tech businesses to thrive.

It will also offer a modern and attractive office space with co-working desk space and lounge area, 10 serviced offices with desk space for up to 10 people, high-speed secure broadband, meeting rooms, kitchen area, showers and facilities.







Alistair Forbes, Harrogate Borough Council’s in-house growth manager who will support businesses at Co-Lab, said: Over the last few years, we’ve lost count of the number of people who have asked us ‘are there any co-working or incubator office spaces in Harrogate?’. This got us thinking; we needed to find a way to meet this demand and it needed to be dedicated to digital, creative and tech businesses who really need this type of space. Co-Lab will be focussed on digital and tech businesses, but we are inviting anyone interested in collaborating with the business community to talk to us. From designers, to hardware specialists, technologists, marketers and developers, our aim is that everyone works together to help our community become more successful.

Co-Lab has been created by the borough council, as a key element in its economic growth strategy, with the aim of helping the district economy to grow.

Funding of £540,000 for the project was acquired thanks to a successful bid through the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool, with the aim of creating attractive office space environment that can form the foundation to enhance the digital and tech eco-system in our area.

Businesses wishing to join Co-Lab will ideally need to be in the digital and creative industries business sector. Including businesses involved in fintech, augmented reality and virtual reality, digital health, film and animation production, music, digital content creation and management, immersive technology and content, publishing, cyber security, data, gaming, or product design.

Businesses will also need to be one with a scalable product or service, with the ambition to grow whether through turnover or employee numbers.

Anyone interested in finding out more, or getting involved, should get in-touch by emailing: hello@harrogateco-lab.co.uk or visiting: www.harrogateco-lab.co.uk