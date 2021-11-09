Northern Monk Brewery launch Judge Dredd collaboration ahead of Thought Bubble Festival this weekend

Leeds brewery Northern Monk have announced an exciting new collaboration with comic art festival Thought Bubble, iconic British comics publisher 2000 AD and New York Times best-selling comic artist Jock as part of their long-runningBrewet Patrons Project.

Featuring a reworked version of one of Jock’s favourite panels from his acclaimed run of Judge Dredd covers for 2000 AD, this new collaboration brings one of British comics’ most enduring and iconic characters to a limited edition peel-and-reveal label. Jock’s striking and vivid artwork is paired with a classic DDH IPA from the award-winning brewery.

Northern Monk Patrons is an initiative set up by the Leeds brewery to foster collaboration, creativity and community between artists, athletes and creatives across the North. Through the cross-pollination of ideas, each Patrons Project is treated as a curated, immersive experience, with everything from the recipe and ingredients used, to the can design, carefully chosen to reflect each individual Patron.

The first of seven beers in a series of collaborations between Thought Bubble and Northern Monk, the pair will be working with six more artists, publishers and independent creators to promote the medium of comic art and artists. Each beer will feature limited edition packaging artwork, and information about the collaboration on the reverse of the label.

Thought Bubble’s annual convention will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre this weekend on 13th – 14th November.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Manager: It’s always really fun to see who Northern Monk have collaborated with next on their Patrons Project, so Thought Bubble becoming one of those is really exciting; especially with it being a group of people as iconic in British Comics as 2000 AD, Judge Dredd AND the amazing Jock. This is just the start of these collaborations, and we can’t wait to highlight more comic artists and friends of Thought Bubble in this cool way.







Russell Bisset, Founder, Northern Monk: Beer and comics have gone hand in hand forever, right?! Certainly at least since being 18. When we were approached by Thought Bubble to work with some of their artists we jumped at the chance. An opportunity to collaborate with another Northern powerhouse was something we were never going to turn down. First up is Judge Dredd illustrated by the epic Jock. What a place to start. We’re really excited to see this project come to life.