Northern Monk Brewery launch Judge Dredd collaboration ahead of Thought Bubble Festival this weekend

Leeds brewery Northern Monk have announced an exciting new collaboration with comic art festival Thought Bubble, iconic British comics publisher 2000 AD and New York Times best-selling comic artist Jock as part of their long-runningBrewet Patrons Project.
- Thought Bubble’s annual convention, Harrogate Convention Centre this weekend on 13th – 14th November
Featuring a reworked version of one of Jock’s favourite panels from his acclaimed run of Judge Dredd covers for 2000 AD, this new collaboration brings one of British comics’ most enduring and iconic characters to a limited edition peel-and-reveal label. Jock’s striking and vivid artwork is paired with a classic DDH IPA from the award-winning brewery.
Northern Monk Patrons is an initiative set up by the Leeds brewery to foster collaboration, creativity and community between artists, athletes and creatives across the North. Through the cross-pollination of ideas, each Patrons Project is treated as a curated, immersive experience, with everything from the recipe and ingredients used, to the can design, carefully chosen to reflect each individual Patron.
The first of seven beers in a series of collaborations between Thought Bubble and Northern Monk, the pair will be working with six more artists, publishers and independent creators to promote the medium of comic art and artists. Each beer will feature limited edition packaging artwork, and information about the collaboration on the reverse of the label.
The first of the Thought Bubble Patron beers is on sale now
Thought Bubble’s annual convention will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre this weekend on 13th – 14th November.
Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Manager:
It’s always really fun to see who Northern Monk have collaborated with next on their Patrons Project, so Thought Bubble becoming one of those is really exciting; especially with it being a group of people as iconic in British Comics as 2000 AD, Judge Dredd AND the amazing Jock.
This is just the start of these collaborations, and we can’t wait to highlight more comic artists and friends of Thought Bubble in this cool way.
Russell Bisset, Founder, Northern Monk:
Beer and comics have gone hand in hand forever, right?! Certainly at least since being 18.
When we were approached by Thought Bubble to work with some of their artists we jumped at the chance. An opportunity to collaborate with another Northern powerhouse was something we were never going to turn down.
First up is Judge Dredd illustrated by the epic Jock.
What a place to start. We’re really excited to see this project come to life.
- Thought Bubble Festival – Thought Bubble is the UK’s Biggest Comic Art Festival. A week-long celebration of comics taking place across Yorkshire, ending with a giant comic convention at Harrogate Convention Centre in November. Based in Leeds, Thought Bubble works year round to promote the medium of comics and create opportunities and support for the comics community.
- Northern Monk – Launching in 2013 and quickly becoming one of the most exciting and established breweries in the UK, Northern Monk are inspired by their Northern surroundings and the history of monastic brewing practiced across the region for thousands of years.
- Jock – Jock is the three times New York Times best-selling British artist best known for his comics work with writer Andy Diggle on DC/Vertigo’s The Losers, the award-winning Batman: The Black Mirror, and Wytches with writer Scott Snyder. Jock has also produced key art and concept design for films including Dredd, Annihilation, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the Oscar-winning Ex Machina. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he now lives and works in Devon, England.
- 2000 AD – 2000 AD is the cutting edge powerhouse of British comics. Imaginative, hard-hitting stories and eye-popping art have made 2000 AD essential reading – from the violent satire of futuristic lawman Judge Dredd and the war-torn world of Rogue Trooper to the robot mayhem of the ABC Warriors and the stone-cold mutant killers of Strontium Dog.