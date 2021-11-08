Pinewoods Advent Walk Launched

Harrogate based charity Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) has launched a new Christmas themed advent walk. The walk, starting from the top of Valley Gardens to RHS Harlow Carr, will feature decorated bird boxes within the woods for visitors to find.

Ripon based charity Jennyruth Workshops have built and decorated the 24 numbered bird boxes plus a few special extras! Each box will be displayed with a plaque with the name of the worker who hand painted the box.

Nicky Newell, CEO of Jennyruth Workshop said: The Jennyruth Workshop team has really enjoyed being part of this project. The Christmas theme allowed our workers to be very creative with some amazing designs being produced. We really appreciate The Pinewoods for involving us and allowing us to showcase a small range of the products we produce and sell.

To help fund the event The Pinewoods Conservation Group are looking for 24 people, businesses, or organisations to sponsor a bird box at a heavily discounted £20 each. In January, following the event, supporters will be able to collect their bird box to keep or donate it to The Pinewoods to support their ongoing conservation efforts.







Lucy Hind who organised the event for The Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We know residents and visitors alike continue to enjoy the Pinewoods, so we wanted to add some additional interest coming up to Christmas. These new bird boxes are a great addition and in line with our conservation efforts and gives us the opportunity to support Jennyruth Workshop too. We encourage everybody to make a visit and see if they can find all the 24 numbered boxes within the wood and enjoy this amazing outdoor space that we have here in Harrogate.

Anybody wishing to support the initiative can donate via http://www.pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk/Advent

All the bird boxes are in place from today for early festive fun with visitors encouraged to share photos online using the hashtag #PinewoodsAdvent.