CNG in Harrogate ceases trading

CNG in Harrogate has ceased trading after 27 years.
145 jobs will be lost from the energy business, based on Victoria Avenue in the town.
They are the 19th energy business to go out of business since September 2021, and will impact around 41,000 customers.
In a statement the company said:
Customers need not worry, their supplies are secure and funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts will be protected if they are in credit.
Ofgem’s advice is not to switch, but to wait until they appoint a new supplier for you. This will help make sure that the process of handing customers over to a new supplier, and honouring domestic customers’ credit balances, is as hassle free as possible for customers.
Support and advice is available on the Ofgem website for both domestic customers and non-domestic customers.
Alternatively, if customers need additional support in England and Wales, they can call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via their webform.