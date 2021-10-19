Tiny garden awarded big prize in care home competition as Harrogate residents prove they have gifted green fingers

A competition by Brighterkind’s The Granby Care Home in Harrogate to inspire budding green thumbs to try their hand at planting a miniature garden has awarded first place to local resident Susan Hardcastle who visited the home recently to collect her prize.

Harrogate residents of all ages answered the call from the care home to participate in the pocket garden competition, inspired by the home’s ‘Summer of Joy’; a two-month long celebration of events for the residents designed to have them enjoying the outdoors, fresh air and friends.

Residents chose their favourite 3 gardens from the entries, and the team at Daleside Nurseries in Killinghall had the difficult task of picking the winner. Susan visited The Granby to receive her prize and was presented with £200 to spend at Daleside Nurseries.

Michelle Poole, the home’s manager, said: Our residents have had a wonderful time admiring all the entries and we’re so grateful to the many people who took the time to participate. There are a lot of very talented green fingers here in Harrogate.





