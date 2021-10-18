A1 closed due to serious collision – southbound junction 50 to 51, Leeming Bar

The Southbound of the A1 between Junction 51 and 50 is currently closed.

Police are at the scene of a serious collision which happened at 2.20am just passed Leeming Bar and involved two vehicles.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving along that stretch of road at around the time of the collision is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-18102021-0020.





