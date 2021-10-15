Zero Carbon Harrogate invites local businesses to join Car Free Fridays initiative

Zero Carbon Harrogate is asking local businesses to encourage their employees to travel to work sustainably, as part of its Car Free Fridays campaign.

Zero Carbon Harrogate say that transport is the largest source of carbon emissions in the Harrogate District, making up almost half of the total, at 49%. This is 28% higher than the national average. Tackling emissions from transport is key to lowering the district’s carbon footprint, and greener commutes have a vital part to play.

The initiative is supported by Harrogate Borough Council and The Harrogate Bus Company, which has given its backing, with a two-for-one travel offer, allowing two people to travel together for the price of one, around Harrogate, on a ‘Harrogate 1’ day ticket, on Car Free Fridays.







Jemima Parker, Chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: We hope the campaign will encourage residents and employees to think more about greener, cleaner alternatives to the car, such as walking, cycling or using public transport, on Fridays and on other days too. It’s not always possible for everyone to leave the car at home for every journey, but this campaign isn’t about all of the journeys all of the time. It’s about choosing the practical, greener alternative where we can – for example, short, local journeys can easily be made on foot or by bike, and a trip to Leeds might be more efficiently made by train. By choosing more sustainable alternatives, we can all do something positive to help tackle the climate crisis.

Businesses are invited to request an event pack via email to carfreefridays.zch@gmail.com. Individuals can sign up to Car Free Fridays at: https://actionstorm.org/petitions/car-free-fridays