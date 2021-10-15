Council announce their further backing for Christmas attractions in Harrogate

Harrogate Borough Council has announced today (15 October 2021) that it is working with event organisers to facilitate attractions in the town centre of Harrogate over the Christmas period.

They say there will be a ferris wheel, Victorian carousel, helter skelter and performance area are all set to keep peoplefrom Monday 15 November to the first week of January.

But it is all subject to an event plan that needs to be agreed to by Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council and Emergency Services.

They believe that to encourage footfall a window trail will also be unveiled. Funded by the government’s Welcome Back Fund, the window trail will feature 12 festive depictions that have been designed by local people.

Market Place Europe have also announced this week that Harrogate Christmas Fayre will be open between the hours of 10am and 7pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am and 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am and 4.30pm on Sunday.

The market will take place on Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent.

Around 50 traders from Yorkshire, the UK as well as those from countries across Europe, will be welcoming visitors with the layout of stalls designed to support existing high street businesses who are sure to benefit from the additional footfall the fayre is due to bring.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: More than 100 traders, as well as our high street businesses, will bring a first-class offering to Harrogate town centre this December that will truly get people in the festive mood. With the absence of a number of Christmas markets across the region this year, I have no doubt visitors will arrive by the coach load to see what Harrogate has to offer. Whether that’s our district’s shops, restaurants, visitor attractions or hotels and B&Bs, I hope everyone will see the benefit this town centre offering will bring. I’d like to extend my thanks to our partners, including: North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Business Improvement District and the emergency services who are supporting our efforts to ensure we deliver a safe, vibrant and attractive festive experience this Christmas.





