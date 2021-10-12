Great Yorkshire Show to become a four-day event in 2022

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society has said that the Great Yorkshire Show will now become a four-day event.

A raft of changes were implemented at this year’s show due to Covid 19 regulations. Some of these were very successful so after consulting with members, visitors, livestock and trade exhibitors, it has been decided to keep them in place.

This includes running the Show over four days, from Tuesday 12 July to Friday 15 July, 2022. There will be a limit on attendance each day to ensure everyone has a relaxed and enjoyable experience and membership numbers will also be capped. Tickets will be sold in advance only and they will go on sale earlier than usual – from Monday 1 November 2021.

The daily programme of events is still to be finalised but this will be made public early next year.