Extended Season for local DalesBus Services

This year, the network of Summer Sunday buses in and around the Nidderdale area will continue running every Sunday until 17th October, the last Sunday in British Summer Time.

This includes:

Nidderdale DalesBus 821 between Keighley, Otley, the Washburn Valley, Pateley Bridge and Scar House Reservoir in Upper Nidderdale

Double-decker DalesBus 822 between York, Ripon, Fountains Abbey, Pateley Bridge and Grassington

Eastern DalesBus 825 between York, Harrogate, Brimham Rocks, Fountains Abbey, Masham, Middleham, Leyburn and Richmond

The main Sunday morning departures will continue at 1020 from Harrogate, with buses leaving for Pateley Bridge and Richmond, and at 1115 from Pateley Bridge with buses leaving for Scar House Reservoir, Grassington and Harrogate.

In addition, it has recently been announced that the Sunday service on Harrogate Bus Company route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge will continue running throughout the winter months as well, thanks to continued support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company. The summer timetable will therefore continue unchanged every day of the week all year round. The popular £1 single fare for young people on Sundays will also continue to be available on service 24.

A direct bus service between Harrogate and Skipton was reintroduced on Saturdays earlier this year after an absence of several years, and has proved very popular. As a result, with support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company, DalesBus service 59 will also continue throughout the winter months. It is hoped to be able to increase this service next year if funding is available from the government’s Bus Back Better strategy.

Full details of all these services are available in the Summer DalesBus timetable booklet available locally, and online at www.dalesbus.org/nidderdale






