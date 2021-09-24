Tesco presents plans for a new supermarket in Harrogate

Tesco is presenting plans to the public for a new supermarket on the former gas works site on Skipton Road.

From Saturday 25 September to Sunday 10 October proposals will be available for view at www.tescoharrogateconsultation.co.uk

Proposals for a new Tesco supermarket were previously granted planning consent in 2012. Tesco is now proposing a smaller store with a new petrol filling station. This new store will also provide Dotcom deliveries and a Click+Collect service.

In March 2018 alternate plans were developed, along with a public consultation: Plans for new retail park, on approved Tesco site in Harrogate, to go on show

Tesco intends to submit a planning application later in the autumn. If the plans are approved, Tesco hopes to open the new store in 2023.

Andy Boucher, Development Executive at Tesco, said: We are delighted to share our plans with the public for our new store and we look forward to hearing the views of local residents. We know there is demand for a new supermarket in the north of Harrogate and this store will meet the needs of the local community. This will be fantastic new store which will provide a wide-range of high-quality food and non-food goods, cater for all budgets and deliver benefits for the local community.

Tesco say they want to be at the heart of communities across the UK and constantly looking at ways their stores can make a positive local impact.

This new store will also be part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection (CFC), which takes surplus food that is still fit to use and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need the support most in the community. This programme has donated 64 million meals to 8,000 food bank charities and community groups.