Equivalent of 1.5million plastic straws recycled for Harlow Carr pathways

Oltco Harrogate has worked with the Royal Horticultural Society’s Harlow Carr Garden in Harrogate, to transform a series of pathways using its award-winning Recycle Bound product, recycling the equivalent of 1.5 million plastic straws.

Recycle Bound is the world’s first recycled driveway solution that utilises waste plastic that is already in circulation (straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging) from a plastic recycling point, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws. Therefore, if Recycle Bound was laid on a standard 50 square metre drive, the equivalent of 150,000 plastic straws would be recycled in the process.

Maintenance works have been taking place on site due to general wear and tear and large amounts of rain and snowfall, particularly to the pathways. In order to maintain the beauty of the gardens and ensure the safety of visitors, Curator Paul Cook and his team, contracted Oltco Harrogate.







Paul Cowham, Director at Oltco Harrogate said: I have been regularly visiting the gardens for many years with my family so I was particularly proud to be able to work alongside Paul Cook and partner with Harlow Carr to transform its pathways. This project is a fantastic showcase for both Oltco Harrogate and our Recycle Bound product and I couldn’t be prouder of my team for carrying out an amazing job. I am definitely looking forward to visiting the gardens again with family and walking along the new Recycle Bound pathways.

Paul Cook, Curator at RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: Sustainability is a core value for Harlow Carr and as an educational charity, we are passionate about educating our visitors on this. Oltco Harrogate’s sustainable product offering aligned perfectly with our values and Recycle Bound was also an attractive and suitable solution to transform our pathways. It’s a great feeling knowing that our new pathways have recycled the equivalent of 1.5 million plastic straws. The new pathways have helped to transform the landscape and we’re excited for our visitors to experience this.

Recycle Bound has been installed at other attractions, such as the Eden Project in Cornwall.