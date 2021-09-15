Unemployment in Harrogate and Knaresborough falls to 3% of the population aged 16-64

Unemployment in Harrogate and Knaresborough has fallen month-on-month to 3 per cent of the population aged 16-64.

The national claimant rate is 5.2%, leaving the constituency below the national unemployment average.

The August 2021 figures for the unadjusted claimant count have been published today, which show the number of people who were claiming unemployment related benefits. This includes those who were claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, or were claiming Universal Credit and are required to seek work.

The Office for National Statistics also published the number of vacancies in the economy, and that showed a record 1.03m vacancies.

Andrew Jones MP welcomes reduction in local unemployment but warns there is still further to go.