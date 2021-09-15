Harrogate pop-up shop opens, helping develop local business, this week L&N Candles

Harrogate pop-up shop gears up for their grand opening and will welcome a full calendar of independent businesses to the high street.

The Harrogate pop up shop officially opened its doors on the 13 September, and will introduce a string of small businesses to the high street of Harrogate.

The upcoming line-up includes L&N candles, The Alcohol Free Drinks Company, Martha & Bea, Sasha Interiors and Lehi James.

The pop-up shop is situated on the corner of Cambridge Street and is a stone’s throw from the train station as well as some of the largest high street names.

The initiative has already had a phenomenal response with the 2021 calendar booking up in a matter of days.

L&N candles is owned and operated by Natalie White and Laura Berryman

Laura Berryman said: We started the business 3-years ago, and have operated it from home all that time. We had become friends through having our children, and started by making candles one year for friends as Christmas presents. From there we thought actually these are really nice, so we started selling them from there. Over the years we have developed the business, online, markets and school fairs – this is just the next step. We already have a really good local customer base already, partly as we offer a refill service on our products. It will be good to grow that customer base though.







Over the next few months, the shop will be at its busiest.

13 – 19 September 2021 – L&N Candles will be the first business to open the doors on the 13th of September. The business will provide Harrogate shoppers with a range of highly reviewed soy wax candles and wax melts to try. The business, which has been online based until now, will be offering a range of scents as well as the option to personalise any gifts.

interior products for purchase.

