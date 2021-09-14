Little Bird Markets all set for Harrogate this weekend

Little Bird Artisan Markets and their amazing band of traders are getting ready for their monthly outdoor market in the beautiful grounds of St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

Following on from a packed weekend of markets in Easingwold, Wetherby and Tadcaster as part of the Super SaTADay event, Little Bird were delighted to have over 140 stalls set up over the 2 days and lots of happy customers who visited them. Following a few days rest, staff and traders are all restocked and ready to go again for the people of Harrogate this Saturday.

With over 60 traders attending, the market guarantees not to disappoint and with such a wide variety of goods available, we are sure you will find something to tick of your shopping lists. The markets are a great place to support small local businesses and purchase unique hand made goods and local produce.

A couple of the traders attending on Saturday are Fig and rose Home, who sell beautiful product for your home, which are a unique blend of statement pieces to create the perfect modern, country home, with a hint of Scandi. Harrogate based Cosy P’s Wood Fired Pizzas, will be lighting up their ovens and cooking their delicious pizzas, whether you’re a meat feast lover or are looking to try their brunch pizza, they have something to suit all tastes. And local business, Make Harrogate run by Ami, who specialises in light weight polymer clay jewellery, which is all handmade in small batches.

Alongside the stalls we will have our usual variety of hot and cold street food and live entertainment. So customers can come along browse round the stalls, grab a bite to eat and relax in the beautiful grounds of the Church before heading into Harrogate.

The market will take place on Saturday 18 of September from 10am until 3pm in St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2EY. Put the date in your diary and bring the family, your friends, the dog or even drop down on your own for some peaceful shopping and you will meet our wonderful traders and staff.