Jones Myers named finalist in high-profile family law awards

Harrogate niche family law firm Jones Myers, which currently holds the ‘Family Law Firm of the year North’ title, is a finalist in the same category for this year’s Family Law Awards.

Judges in the 2020 awards spearheaded by LexisNexis praised the practice as a ‘Northern Powerhouse’. They also singled out its expertise in offering separating couples solutions which avoid going to court.

With offices Harrogate, Leeds and York, the practice is among six family law firms shortlisted for the accolade which celebrates excellence and outstanding achievements in family law.

Jones Myers partner, Nicki Mitchell, said: Having won this award, we’re delighted to be in the final line up of this coveted category which acknowledges our tireless commitment to deliver exceptional client care and service along with achieving the best bespoke solutions for our clients. Judges are looking for high levels of expertise in the shortlisted firms and we are proud of our reputation for consistently attracting highly experienced lawyers who are leaders in their field. We wish all the finalists the best of luck.

Consistently ranked in the top tiers of Legal 500 and Chambers guides alongside national practices, Jones Myers was founded by leading divorce lawyer Peter Jones in Leeds in 1992.

Specialists include an in-house counsel, mediators, collaborative law experts, an arbitrator, the current national chair of Resolution’s Specialist Accreditation Committee, a former national chair of Resolution and an ex Deputy District Judge.

The shortlisting follows Jones Myers finalist nomination earlier this year in the nationwide eprivateclient Excellence Awards and an inclusion of the latest edition of ‘Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom’ following peer recommendations.

The Family Law Awards winners will be announced on Wednesday, 24 November 2021, in London.





