Video: Race for Life, Harrogate 2021

Harrogate Race for Life took place today, and has become a series of events with a 3K, 5K, 10K and the Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

It raises funds for Cancer Research, and is their key event over the year. Like many charities, fundraising has been made difficult by the measures introduced due to Covid-19 during the previous 18-months.

Many take part in memory of a loved-one or a relative. Numbers were down on previous years, but it was great to see the event back to the Stray in Harrogate.

This year’s event is believed to have raised around £25k, but they are urging people to get the sponsorship money back to them as quickly as they can.

Tristan Hooper from Hebden Bridge won the 10K race.