MP highlights importance of East Coast Mainline for union connectivity

Andrew Jones MP, has this week highlighted the importance of the East Coast mainline for union connectivity during questions to the Scotland Secretary.

The East Coast mainline runs between London Kings Cross, travelling north through to Leeds and York before reaching Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. Thousands of travellers rely on the East Coast mainline to visit family and friends, make cultural visits to other parts of the UK and for business trips.

Andrew Jones commented: The Union Connectivity Review being undertaken by Sir Peter Hendy should recognise the importance of the East Coast mainline. The investment in the line is very welcome, however, we should continue to improve connectivity on the line as much as we can. It is important that transport connections benefit all – north, south, east and west. It is the northern connections I was highlighting today.

Scotland Secretary, The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP, responded to the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP: “The Government are determined to level up every corner of the United Kingdom, bringing communities across the country closer together. We recognise that infrastructure projects are important to growing our economy, because wherever we create connectivity, we create economic growth.