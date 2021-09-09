Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats react with fury over National Insurance hike

Pat Marsh, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Harrogate Borough Council has expressed her disappointment over Boris Johnson’s weak social care plan and broken promise not to raise National Insurance.

Pat said:

The Conservative Government has failed to produce a sustainable social care plan and broken yet another election promise, a total betrayal of those who elected this Government. Is this the best they can come up with after 10 years of being in power?”

This will be another burden on hard working families, the lower paid and smaller businesses and ironically those who work in the care system. It will be nurses who have to use a foodbank who will pay for Social Care whilst a retired billionaire doesn’t have to. This will barely impact the richest whose wealth continues to grow. Why doesn’t the Government go after those large international businesses, such as Amazon, and make sure they pay their fair share? Why burden those with the least?”

These are ill thought-out proposals which as usual impact on those who can least afford it and yet protect the wealthy.