Police work with Harrogate community as travellers leave Ashville College school field

Travellers who parked on a school field in Harrogate have moved on following intervention by Harrogate’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers worked with Ashville College, local authorities and the travelling community after the group arrived in the early hours of Saturday.

They also have also been working with land owners including the council to ensure security is maintained at other potential sites around the district.

Chief Inspector Andy Colbourne said: Communication is key in resolving community matters such as this, which can cause tensions on all sides if they are not managed properly. By working closely with all concerned as well as the wider local community, we’ve been able to help deliver a relatively swift resolution and prevent any further disruption.





