Northern Antiques Fair returns

The Northern Antiques Fair which returns after two years to open its doors at a new venue.

The Garden Rooms at Tennants

Harmby Road, Leyburn, North Yorkshire DL8 5SG

from Thursday 30 September to Sunday 3 October 2021

Previously it had been hosted in the Harrogate Convention Centre

Dating back to 1951, the fair was held in Harrogate for many years until Government Covid-19 restrictions forced its cancellation in 2020.

Since 2017 it has been run by The Northern Antique Dealers Fair Limited with Ingrid Nilson as its Fair Director

There are 35 exhibitors showcasing the very best in art, antiques and accessories for the home including formal and country furniture, traditional and contemporary paintings and sculpture, early to modern glass, silver and jewellery, oriental rugs and carpets, ceramics, clocks and watches, Art Nouveau and Art Deco design objects and much more.

The fair is vetted by specialist committees enabling the visitor to buy with complete confidence. Prices range from £100 to five figure sums.

The fair has a very loyal following from the specialist dealers coming from all corners of the UK as well as a strong contingent from the north of England including Ellis Fine Art, Carnes Fine Art, Graham Ruddock Antique Ceramics, Hispanic Antiques, Howell 1870, J A Yarwood Antiques, Jack Shaw & Co, Solo Antiques and Walker Galleries.

Fresh exhibitors this year include Burlington, Julian Eade Antiques, J A Yarwood Antiques and The Antiques Bazaar.







An excellent choice of paintings can be found around the fair such as The Homestead by Adrianus Johannes Zwart (Dutch 1903-1981), a follower of The Hague School, from Burlington (£6,750); a group of characters depicted by one of the north of England’s most coveted artists, Brian ‘Braaq’ Shields (1951-1997), Off to the pub from Haynes Fine Art – London & Cotswolds (in region of £7,000-8,000); from Carnes Fine Art is a painting bound to attract local interest by Lancashire wildlife artist Michael Demain entitled Guardians of York Minster (£3,500). This painting was shortlisted in the David Shepherd Artist of the Year competition 2021. A 19th century naïve animal painting entitled Castleton Style by W A Clark from Blackbrook Gallery (£3,750). This famous dairy shorthorn bull was bred by Mr T W Workman of Castleton, Carlisle. Other fine art galleries exhibiting include Berlin Walls Gallery, Ellis Fine Art and longtime supporters of the fair, Walker Galleries of Harrogate.

Collectors of ceramics always enjoy looking at the dealers latest finds and there is no shortage of interesting pieces including a fine and rare Rockingham model of a crouching setter, c 1826-42 as well as a rare Longton Hall coffee cup painted with flower sprigs and sprays, c 1758 from Graham Ruddock Antique Ceramics (£790); a magnificent collection of Royal Worcester from the 1950s and 1960s from Julian Eade Antiques (prices vary from £1,750 to £15,000); a charming rare red faced Mexborough Pottery, Yorkshire Toby jug modelled with a miniature Toby on his left knee, c 1800 from Roger de Ville Antiques (£1,475); and Chinese porcelain and ceramics from the Ming and Qing dynasties from Drove House Antiques (£325-£1,500).

Solo Antiques from Lancashire, specialist dealers in Art Nouveau and Art Deco sculpture and glass as well as English and Scottish Arts and Crafts, has an excellent collection for sale including a superb Winter Landscape boule vase by Daum, c 1910 (£5,950) and Athena, a stunning Art Deco bronze figure of a naked female warrier signed Bouraine, c 1920 (£6,750). For 19th century bronzes and sculpture look no further than Garret & Hurst Sculpture who is bringing Cleopatra Couchée by David-Henry-Joseph Ducommun du Locle, c 1845 (£6,250). Cleopatra 69-30BC was the last Ptolemaic ruler of Egypt.

Lovers of Mouseman pieces will be excited to find a pair of 1940-1950s squirrel book ends from Ptarmigan Antiques. Mouseman (Robert Thompson 1876-1955) was born and lived in Kilburn, North Yorkshire where he made oak furniture which featured a carved mouse on almost every piece. J A Yarwood Antiques has an eclectic range of items including a rare Japanese large stag antler group showing two toads sitting on a lily pad, c 1870 (£3,385) and Hispanic Antiques, specialists in decorative antiques form different eras of Spain’s rich history is exhibiting an early 18th century walnut and leather ‘friar’s chair’ from Castile, Spain. This type of chair with leather panels is commonly called a friar’s chair as they were thought to originate in monasteries or other religious houses. However, they were also found outside of these orders in the homes of wealthy patrons and in the military ranks, (£700). For those working from home a cased Art Deco desk set in bakelite, c 1920, from The Antiques Bazaar (£245); and a wide selection of rugs and carpets from John A W Briggs.

Jewellery from the Victorian age to the contemporary is a great excuse to visit the fair, whether as a special birthday or anniversary gift there is plenty of choice from Greenstein Antiques, Howards Jewellers, Howell 1870, Dansk Silver, Shapiro & Co and T Robert. For a christening present an enamel stork brooch set with diamonds, c 1910 from Howards Jewellers; or an emerald, sapphire and diamond snake ring set in 18 carat white gold from Greenstein Antiques.

Two Ridings Community Foundation is delighted to be the charity partner of the Northern Antiques Fair. ‘As a charity that supports local people through small charities in the North & East, being in such a partnership means we can raise awareness of what we do with likeminded people. Many individuals and businesses in the region have funds with Two Ridings knowing that their giving directly makes positive change in Yorkshire’ says Jan Garrill, Chief Executive.