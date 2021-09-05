Claudia Lawrence investigation: “Nothing of obvious significance found” in search at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits

The search of Sand Hutton Gravel Pits in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence has been completed.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of the Major Investigation Team, has confirmed that nothing of obvious significance was located during searches of part of the wooded area and in the smaller of the two lakes.

A small number of items were recovered during the two-week search. Whilst these items are being assessed for their forensic potential, any relevance to Claudia’s disappearance has not currently been established.

Claudia’s family, who continue to be supported and updated by North Yorkshire Police, have been made aware.

Teams of police search experts, specially trained search dogs, divers and forensic archaeologists took part in the search, which began on 24 August and concluded today (5 September).

Det Supt Fox, who is leading the enquiry, said that separate strands of information had been received by detectives investigating Claudia’s disappearance.