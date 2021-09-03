Queen Ethelburga’s aiming for prestigious Artsmark Award 

Students and staff at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (QE) have embarked on an exciting journey to gain a prestigious Artsmark Award.

Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England. It supports them to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

In order to become an awarded Artsmark school, QE is developing their arts and cultural provision to ensure they have a broad, balanced and ambitious curriculum. They will achieve this by creating an overall plan demonstrating their commitment to cultural education that will be delivered across the whole school.

By joining the Artsmark network, QE will gain access to exceptional networks and resources from some of the most treasured cultural organisations in the country, which is helping to strengthen their arts provision. Through Artsmark, QE will incorporate arts, culture and creativity into every student’s life, learning, knowledge and understanding, helping them to build resilience, confidence and character.

On striving for their Artsmark award, Acting Principal Dan Machin, said: We are exceptionally proud of the substantial and wide-ranging Creative Arts offer our students can benefit from here at QE, both in lessons and also as part of our comprehensive extra-curricular programme. Creativity is an important part of student development, as well as an asset to supporting health and wellbeing of students and staff. The Artsmark award will showcase the importance of arts and culture across the whole Collegiate.