“Enough is enough”: MP’s mast frustration

Harrogate, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge MP, Andrew Jones, has written to the Chief Executive of Arqiva and the Secretary of State for Culture calling for more focussed action to restore TV signals to thousands of households in North Yorkshire. Mr Jones’s intervention comes amid reports that a signal might not be restored to some parts of his constituency for another two months.

The Bilsdale transmitter was the victim of a fire on 10 August and TV services were lost to an estimated one million people. The company which own the mast, Arqiva, have published regular updates and have restored some services to the majority of homes but wrangles over land ownership, planning rules for a temporary mast and access to the site are rumoured to be hampering efforts for a full and permanent solution.