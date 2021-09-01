Jack Diamond Returns to Town

Harrogate Town AFC have announced the capture of Jack Diamond on a loan deal until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old returns to the club for a second spell having proved a fans favourite during his first stint at The EnviroVent Stadium, a spell that ended with an unforgettable goal at Wembley Stadium.

Diamond first joined the club in September 2019 on a loan deal that was eventually extended until the end of the 2019/20 season due to his impressive performances.

The Sunderland loanee accumulated 35 appearances in a season cut short due to Covid-19, scoring five goals and providing eight assists, helping Town achieve promotion to the EFL.

Jack Diamond said: The move presented a good challenge for me, I’ve already done a lot here and finished off on a high when I left so the challenge now is to replicate what I have done. I grew a lot as a player in my last spell and was able to find consistency, all the lads helped me so much with advice. There’s no time in football to stay still, you have got to keep improving yourself so coming here on loan was a great option for me.

Diamond will wear the number 21 shirt during his loan.