Bilsdale Transmitter – further services returned in some areas, but work on temporary mast ongoing

Arqiva have said that more relay transmitters are back on air.

Work continues on the build of a temporary mast at the Bilsdale site.

Arqiva have said there is no specific new detail to share on the new mast, but they are continuing to work round the clock to find a way forward. Previously, they have reported that there are access issues to the site and that they could not make the 28 August date for it going live,

Successful restoration of some Freeview television services for those who receive signals from the smaller relay sites in the following areas:

Grinton Lodge

Ravenscar

Aislaby

West Burton

Romaldskirk

These relays normally receive a signal from the main Bilsdale mast (Aislaby actually takes its signal from Ravenscar) and ‘pass it on’ to the communities in the area that cannot see the main mast.





