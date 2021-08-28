Bilsdale Transmitter fire: BBC to provide licence fee refunds in a limited number of situations

The BBC have said that they will offer licence fee refunds in a limited number of situations for those affected by the Bilsdale Transmitter fire.

A TV Licensing spokesperson said: Customers in the affected area who have been unable to receive TV coverage for over a month, and who are unable to view BBC programming through BBC iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms, will be eligible for a refund or be offered a free extension to their TV Licence to cover the months affected. We are continuing to work with our suppliers Arqiva to ensure services in the affected area are resumed as soon as possible.

Customers will be able to request an extension to their licence through the TV Licensing website, or via calling TV Licensing call centre on 0300 790 6096 after 10 September 2021.





