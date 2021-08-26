Random act of kindness for Harrogate’s unsung heroes

Residents at The Cuttings, an extra care living scheme run by not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours, have been delivering “Special Moments” Afternoon Tea boxes to unpaid carers in the community as a ‘Random Act of Kindness’.

Homemade and packaged up beautifully at The Cuttings, the ‘Special Moments” boxes were launched by Harrogate Neighbours during lockdown as a community initiative to help people celebrate special moments in life in an affordable way. The boxes include a selection of homemade sandwiches, cakes and sweet treats and £1 from every box sold is donated to Resurrected Bites, which supports families in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Ripon.

Michael Jeffrey’s and Eric Parker, residents at The Cuttings helped prepare, package up and deliver “Special Moments” boxes to Carers’ Resource in Harrogate to pass onto local carers.

Alison Wragg, Fundraiser and Volunteer Co-ordinator at Carers’ Resource said: Thank you so very much for the wonderful Afternoon Tea Boxes that were delivered to our Harrogate Office. They were swiftly delivered to households where we knew they would be a lovely surprise and hugely appreciated. When times have been so bleak for so many of our carers, unexpected acts of kindness, such as your gift to us, do much to restore ones faith in human nature.

Alison added, “It is so important that we value and support those in our community whose problems often go unrecognised. I think we all hope that following on from the pandemic, our society will find a way to adopt a joined-up approach to health and social care and that the services provided by our respective organisations, and all those like ours countrywide, will work collaboratively to improve quality of life.”

Harrogate based Fiona, a carer who received a ‘Special Moments’ box and who is supported by Carers’ Resource commented, “I am so thrilled with my afternoon tea as I never get anything and I will really enjoy it – thank you for thinking of me.”

Katie Dickens, Community Engagement Officer at Harrogate Neighbours said: As an organisation we have felt really supported by the local community during a very challenging 18 months. This made us stop and think about those “unsung” heroes who selflessly care for others, whilst in most cases also hold down a full-time job and support their own family. We felt impelled to acknowledge these incredible people and make them feel as special as they truly are with a surprise, and very tasty Afternoon Tea box which we hope they enjoyed!

To find out more about the Special Moments boxes visit https://www.hnha.co.uk/our-services/the-baking-station/special-moments-box-order/ or call Harrogate Neighbours on 01423 888777.





