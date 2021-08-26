89-year-old man dies in A59 collision near Moor Monkton

An 89-year-old York man has died in a collision on the A59 near Moor Monkton.

At around 5.10pm on the evening of Wednesday 25 August 2021

Involved three vehicles, a red Audi A3 travelling towards York, a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini, both travelling in the Harrogate direction

The 89-year-old driver of the Audi A3 was taken to hospital died

The driver of the Mini sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Audi Q5 was uninjured

Officers are appealing to anyone travelling along the A59 in both directions who has not already spoken to the police to get in touch if they saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or if they witnessed the incident.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to, or of the collision itself, to contact them.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson via email at mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Patterson or Matthew Harvey.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties, for collision investigators to examine the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered. It reopened at around 2.45am the following morning.

Incident number 12210188817