Unemployment figures remain low but MP urges caution, locally 3.1% claiming job seekers allowance

Unemployment in Harrogate and Knaresborough has continued to remain low.

Official figures released today show that the unemployment rate locally was 3.1 per cent with 1,905 people claiming job seekers allowance or other out-of-work benefits. This is 35 people fewer than the figure for June 2021 and a full 2.3 per cent lower that the national average.

Out of that figure, 280 are aged between 18 and 24 years old with an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent – 1.7 per cent below the national average.