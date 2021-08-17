DJ Graeme Park at Biltonbury Music Festival, Bilton Working Men’s Club, 21 & 22 August 2021

This weekend sees the return of Biltonbury, the annual family music festival staged by Bilton Working Men’s Club.

Bilton’s own community social club. Biltonbury was a spin-off from the Harrogate stage of the Tour de France in 2014 when the Club organised a family fun day to provide a great vantage point for members and guests to watch the race.

The live music segment that day was a great success and it sparked the idea for Biltonbury which started in 2015 and now enters its sixth year.

This year, Biltonbury has been extended to two days – Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August and features two different themes.

Day one is all about local music

Sets from Ashley Reaks, Sister Madly, Biz Denton and headliners Hot Sauce.

The Club are traditionally supporters of local music so wanted to use this opportunity to support these Harrogate-based artists in what for some of them will be their first post-lockdown gigs.







Day two is titled Bilton Does Ibiza

Day two is all about house as they have managed to secure the services of legendary DJ Graeme Park, that many credit as being one of the founders of the UK’s house music scene. He was a leading figure of The Hacienda Club in Manchester.

His break came in 1988 when he was asked to cover for Mike Pickering and from that Parky quickly became one of the biggest names on the emerging dance scene.

Aside from his nine-year residency at The Haç, he was one of the first British DJs to play places like Australia, South America, the USA, Asia and beyond as well as producing and remixing tracks for the dancefloor, including The Brand-New Heavies, Inner City, Eric B & Rakim,

New Order, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and others. Graeme’s recently released compilation album “Long Live House Volume 01: 1980s” is a triple CD or double vinyl album of early house cuts from 1985 to 1989 which were all massive tunes for Graeme in the early days of house.The best thing is he still loves it, still loves the music and still loves to play it for people to dance to.

Graeme said: Yeah, for my entire career I’ve been finding good tunes that I want other people to hear. The reason I keep doing it is simple: it’s my mission in life to let people hear good music.

Graeme will be supported by local DJ Dean Sowden whose Ibiza-themed DJ sets have always been popular at Bilton WMC.

Both days will see a real family atmosphere – as well as the music there are bouncy castles, some stalls allowing local businesses to showcase their services and of course a range of food and ice cream.

Biltonbury organiser Alan Huddart said: It was frustrating to have to call off Biltonbury last year but we’ve come back with a bang this year and it’s going to be great to have two days of great music.

Tickets can be obtained on the gate (£7 Saturday, £12 Sunday) or online by visiting the Club’s website

www.biltonwmc.co.uk

Children under 16 are free but must leave by 9pm