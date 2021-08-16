Fire service begin assesment of the cause of the fire at Bilsdale Transmitter

Over the weekend, work has continued at both our Eston Nab site and Bilsdale itself in efforts to recover services for more people.

The Fire Service were able to access the base of the mast for the first time since the fire broke out, and they are now able to begin the process of assessing the condition of the mast itself.

There are no findings to report at this stage, and there will be an update in due cause.

As reported last week, some television multiplexes (a multiplex is a bundle of digital channels) are now broadcasting from Eston Nab.

Additional works at the Eston Nab site to allow us to extend the coverage area of the signal to cover parts of Darlington, Richmond and Barnard Castle among others which is expected to be complete this week.

Arqivas say there will be a further update tomorrow, 17 August 2021.

To date, the following services are on air:

FM Radio

BBC Radio Tees, TFM, Capital, Heart, Classic – Broadcasting from Eston Nab

BBC Radio Tees – Also broadcasting from the Whitby relay

Digital Radio

BBC National DAB, Bauer Teeside DAB – Broadcasting from Eston Nab

Digital Terrestrial Television

PSB1 (incl. BBC1, BBC2 CBeebies and CBBC), PSB2 (incl. ITV, Channel4 and Channel 5), PSB3 (incl. BBC 1 & 2 HD, ITV1, Channel4 and Channel5 HD), COM4, COM5 and COM6 multiplexes – broadcasting from Eston Nab to a limited area

PSB1, PSB2 and PSB3 – Also broadcasting from the Guisborough and Whitby relays to c.35,000 homes

PSB1 and PSB3 – Broadcasting from the Limber Hill relay to c18,000 homes