Bilsdale Transmitter: Three phase return to service planned, timeline expected today

Arqiva have said that they have now planned a three-stage recovery of all services from Bilsdale Transmitter.
Our engineers continue to work tirelessly on our three-stage recovery plan to reinstate all services that were present on the Bilsdale mast.
- Phase 1 involved establishing a service for some people as soon as possible
- Phase 2 involves improving that coverage either by increasing power or using temporary sites
- Phase three is the restoration of an equivalent service
Some viewers who received their TV signals directly from the Bilsdale had their TV services restored using our site at Eston Nabon 11 August, serving 1100 homes.
A spokesperson fo Arqiva said:
As of this evening (12 August), we have also been able to add channels on another multiplex meaning more channels are now available in those areas. To enable this, we have built a temporary tower at Eston Nab, added antenna and feeders, wired electrics and configured the antenna.
We have also been able to restore services from the two largest relays of Bilsdale, at Whitby and Guisborough – which each serve tens of thousands of households and we have also restored radio services in some areas.
While we understand the frustration of those in areas that are not yet restored, we would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to restore services as fast as we can. Bilsdale is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and to replicate what is there is not a simple task.
Phase 2 will see the vast majority of TV coverage restored from temporary masts at Bilsdale and we expect to be able to give a firm timeline on that phase on 13 August 2021.
