Bilsdale Transmitter – phase 2 will be to erect a temporary 80metre mast within 2 weeks

Arqiva have released an update on the progress with returning service. The plan is to erect a 80metre temporary mask within 2 weeks, although that will not reach all households that the 300metre served. An assesment is now being made as to which households will be reached.

A spokesperson for Arqiva said: We have had some success during phase 1 of our recovery plan using the Eston Nab site to restore services for some areas. Eston Nab is unfortunately unable to reach all the areas served by the larger Bilsdale mast, as broadcast signals rely on line-of-sight between transmitter and receiver (your rooftop aerial). This is the reason why masts such as the one at Bilsdale need to be so tall, and why they are located where they are – to reach as many homes as possible. The job of locating transmission equipment involves complex work to assess coverage areas, ensuring line of sight while avoiding interfering with other equipment and also the environment in which they are required. The only way to truly replicate the service from Bilsdale is to erect something on the same site, which has been difficult given the nature of the incident. To date we have been unable to even access the existing mast to assess its condition.

Phase 1 involved establishing a service for some people as soon as possible

Phase 2 involves improving that coverage, either by increasing power or using temporary sites

Phase three is the restoration of an equivalent service









A spokesperson for Arqiva said: Phase 2 of our plan involves the erection of an 80m temporary mast at Bilsdale and we have been surveying the site to identify the best alternative locations within the restrictions we have. Included in this is the fact that Bilsdale is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, meaning we have to seek agreement to place any additional equipment. There are many activities to this phase 2; preparation of ground, access, erection of an 80m temporary mast which involves raising the mast itself, running power, bringing in high powered transmitters and feeders to the antenna and configuration and test. This part of our plan should reinstate TV coverage for the vast majority of viewers who receive signals directly from Bilsdale. Due to the work required to deliver this solution we expect that work to be complete within 14 days from now.

Arqiva have apologised for the ongoing disruption and say they are committed to delivering a solution as fast as we can.

They expect to be able to provide details next week of which areas should benefit from phase 2.