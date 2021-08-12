Student Success and High Achievements from Queen Ethelburga’s as GCSE Results Announced 

Impressive results have been seen across the board at Queen Ethelburga’s (QE) today, as students, staff and parents celebrate success as GCSE results for 2021 have been announced.

This year’s system for allocating results has been exceptionally demanding for students and staff, with quality assurance by schools and examination boards being rigorous and comprehensive, over a period of many months. With this in mind, QE students are rightly delighted with their achievements, which reflect fully their dedication and work-ethic during their GCSE studies over the past two years.

Queen Ethelburga’s has two senior schools on their modern, well-equipped campus, which is close to York, Harrogate and Leeds, in Thorpe Underwood. This allows for a high level of personalised care and guidance for all students, and an innovative curriculum model to suit each individual.

The College has seen outstanding performances from so many students with nearly 30 achieving 100% grade 7s and above. An exceptional 85% of grades were of this high level.

Of particular note this year are performance by Ona S, Giovanna Z, Kylie C and Chloe L, all with 10 grade 8 or 9s. A special mention to Elisha M with 11! Well done to Joe B, building on his grades 7 and 9 in Geography and Spanish from 2020, with a further 4 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s!







The Faculty results are also impressive, with a marked improvement this year across the board. Of particular note were the well-deserved achievements of Ciaran K who scored 7 grades 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s. Anuska T, Adele C, Siyu L, Millie T, Eloise R, Dylan W, Ciara S and Daphne T also did very well, achieving 7s and above in all their subjects. Across the whole year group in The Faculty there were 60 grade 9s, 75 grade 8s and 113 grade 7s.