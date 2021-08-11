Knaresborough Lions to hold annual Beer Festival, 20 to 22 August 2021

After missing out last year, the annual Knaresborough Lions’ Charity Beer Festival will kick back into life at Knaresborough House from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 August 2021. On Saturday afternoon, the event coincides with feva’s Picnic in the Park.
With beers like Bad Kitty, Ay Up, Pale Rider, Screech Owl and Strength in Numbers, real ale enthusiasts will find a solution to every taste. Altogether, there will be 24 different ales on offer, says Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions.
Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions said:
We will also serve prosecco and other wines, lagers, soft drinks and ciders like Farmhouse Scrumpy, Lilley’s Rhubarb and Skidbrooke Vintage Cyder.
There will be a running barbecue operated by Andy from McQueens, with separate vegan and street food on the Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Sunday, as ever, is pot luck day to see what’s left.
Hours are 7 to 11 pm on Friday; Saturday 12 to 11 pm and Sunday from noon. Entertainment will be provided by Chorus crew, followed by Paul Watson on Friday, Saturday afternoon will be devoted to feva’s line-up in the gardens, with Paul Mirfin and Paul Watson playing later. Sunday afternoon visitors will be entertained by a performance from Tewit Youth Band.
We are grateful to all those who have us set up this event,” added Mike Pyle. “The town feels like it is ready for a party and in conjunction with feva we are delighted to bring our beer festival back.
And it’s all for charity, too.
Beer Schedule
BREWERY
BEER NAME
ABV %
TASTING NOTES
Dark Beers
Woodeforde’s
Norfolk Nog
4.6
A velvety Ruby Ale with hints of chocolate, treacle and liquorice
BrassCastle
Bad Kitty
5.5
A chewy chocolate / vanilla flavoured dream of a Porter
Roosters
London Thunder Porter
4.2
A smooth Park porter brewed with 7 malts and English hops
Titanic
Plum Porter
4.9
Well rounded Porter with fruity sweet notes over a hoppy background
Traditional Bitters
Abbeydale
Daily Bread
3.8
A classic English Bitter
Woodeforde’s
Wherry
3.8
Award winning Amber Ale
BrassCastle
Session
3.7
A wonderfully hopped mini IPA
St Austell
Cornish Best
3.5
Easy drinking well balanced Bitter from Cornwall
Golden / Blonde Beers
Rooster’s
White Rose
4.3
Rooster’s Charity Pale Ale – this year’s charity is Disability Action Yorkshire
Rooster’s
Jubilee
4
A cucumber infused pale ale; light, crisp and easy drinking.
Salopian
Shropshire Gold
3.8
A full flavoured satisfying Bitter
Abbeydale
Moonshine
4.3
Multi – award winning Pale Ale brewed with a blend of US hops
Dancing Duck
Ay Up
3.9
An eminently drinkable session Pale ale with a dry finish
Kelham Island
Pale Rider
5.2
Full bodied pale ale , well balanced with fruity aroma
Purity
Pure Gold
3.8
A refreshing, crisp, zest golden ale
Clearwater
Riff IPA
4.3
A session IPA, late hopped and full of flavour
St Austell
Proper Job
4.5
Golden IPA with resinous hop aroma and dry finsh
Castle Rock
Harvest Pale
3.8
Brewed with a blend of American hops, a blonde beer with a crisp finish
Stronger Beers
Rooster’s
Strength in Numbers
7.0
West Coast Pale ale. Slightly hazy a strong IPA bursting with piney and citrus hoppiness
Thornbridge
Jaipur IPA
5.9
Flavoursome IPA, nicely balanced with robust fruit flavours
Castle Rock
Screech Owl
5.5
A multi-award winning strong IPA
Cider
Gwynt Y Draig
Farmhouse Scrumpy
A wonderfully nostalgic scrumpy cider. Golden in colour with a medium taste and a refreshing apple aroma. A smooth balanced flavour like all good scrumpy ciders should have.
Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs. Contains sulphites.
Lilleys
Rhubarb
We have expertly blended our crisp Somerset cider and tangy rhubarb to make this a real taste sensation. Sweet and full of rhubarb flavour with a tart edge.
Snailsbank
Tumbledown Medium
Our original and most popular cider. Dabinett and Michelin apples are blended here to present a very interesting Medium Cider. A strong appley character is pepped up with a touch of sweetness
Skidbrooke
Vintage Cyder
A traditional medium Cyder
Sea Cider
Marmalade
Made with Seville oranges and freshly pressed dessert fruit. Sweet, refreshing and bursting with flavour!
Broadoak
Moonshine Medium
Strong and very drinkable with a crisp refreshing taste and little evidence of alcoholic content.