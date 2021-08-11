/

Knaresborough Lions to hold annual Beer Festival, 20 to 22 August 2021


After missing out last year, the annual Knaresborough Lions’ Charity Beer Festival will kick back into life at Knaresborough House from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 August 2021. On Saturday afternoon, the event coincides with feva’s Picnic in the Park.

With beers like Bad Kitty, Ay Up, Pale Rider, Screech Owl and Strength in Numbers, real ale enthusiasts will find a solution to every taste. Altogether, there will be 24 different ales on offer, says Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions.

Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions said:

We will also serve prosecco and other wines, lagers, soft drinks and ciders like Farmhouse Scrumpy, Lilley’s Rhubarb and Skidbrooke Vintage Cyder.

There will be a running barbecue operated by Andy from McQueens, with separate vegan and street food on the Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Sunday, as ever, is pot luck day to see what’s left.

Hours are 7 to 11 pm on Friday; Saturday 12 to 11 pm and Sunday from noon. Entertainment will be provided by Chorus crew, followed by Paul Watson on Friday, Saturday afternoon will be devoted to feva’s line-up in the gardens, with Paul Mirfin and Paul Watson playing later. Sunday afternoon visitors will be entertained by a performance from Tewit Youth Band.

We are grateful to all those who have us set up this event,” added Mike Pyle. “The town feels like it is ready for a party and in conjunction with feva we are delighted to bring our beer festival back.

And it’s all for charity, too.

Beer Schedule

BREWERY

BEER NAME

ABV %

TASTING NOTES

Dark Beers

Woodeforde’s

Norfolk Nog

4.6

A velvety Ruby Ale with hints of chocolate, treacle and liquorice

BrassCastle

Bad Kitty

5.5

A chewy chocolate / vanilla flavoured dream of a Porter

Roosters

London Thunder Porter

4.2

A smooth Park porter brewed with 7 malts and English hops

Titanic

Plum Porter

4.9

Well rounded Porter with fruity sweet notes over a hoppy background

Traditional Bitters

Abbeydale

Daily Bread

3.8

A classic English Bitter

Woodeforde’s

Wherry

3.8

Award winning Amber Ale

BrassCastle

Session

3.7

A wonderfully hopped mini IPA

St Austell

Cornish Best

3.5

Easy drinking well balanced Bitter from Cornwall

Golden / Blonde Beers

Rooster’s

White Rose

4.3

Rooster’s Charity Pale Ale – this year’s charity is Disability Action Yorkshire

Rooster’s

Jubilee

4

A cucumber infused pale ale; light, crisp and easy drinking.

Salopian

Shropshire Gold

3.8

A full flavoured satisfying Bitter

Abbeydale

Moonshine

4.3

Multi – award winning Pale Ale brewed with a blend of US hops

Dancing Duck

Ay Up

3.9

An eminently drinkable session Pale ale with a dry finish

Kelham Island

Pale Rider

5.2

Full bodied pale ale , well balanced with fruity aroma

Purity

Pure Gold

3.8

A refreshing, crisp, zest golden ale

Clearwater

Riff IPA

4.3

A session IPA, late hopped and full of flavour

St Austell

Proper Job

4.5

Golden IPA with resinous hop aroma and dry finsh

Castle Rock

Harvest Pale

3.8

Brewed with a blend of American hops, a blonde beer with a crisp finish

Stronger Beers

Rooster’s

Strength in Numbers

7.0

West Coast Pale ale. Slightly hazy a strong IPA bursting with piney and citrus hoppiness

Thornbridge

Jaipur IPA

5.9

Flavoursome IPA, nicely balanced with robust fruit flavours

Castle Rock

Screech Owl

5.5

A multi-award winning strong IPA



Cider

Gwynt Y Draig

Farmhouse Scrumpy

A wonderfully nostalgic scrumpy cider. Golden in colour with a medium taste and a refreshing apple aroma. A smooth balanced flavour like all good scrumpy ciders should have.

Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs. Contains sulphites.

Lilleys

Rhubarb

We have expertly blended our crisp Somerset cider and tangy rhubarb to make this a real taste sensation. Sweet and full of rhubarb flavour with a tart edge.

Snailsbank

Tumbledown Medium

Our original and most popular cider. Dabinett and Michelin apples are blended here to present a very interesting Medium Cider. A strong appley character is pepped up with a touch of sweetness

Skidbrooke

Vintage Cyder

A traditional medium Cyder

Sea Cider

Marmalade

Made with Seville oranges and freshly pressed dessert fruit. Sweet, refreshing and bursting with flavour!

Broadoak

Moonshine Medium

Strong and very drinkable with a crisp refreshing taste and little evidence of alcoholic content.


