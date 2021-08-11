Knaresborough Lions to hold annual Beer Festival, 20 to 22 August 2021

After missing out last year, the annual Knaresborough Lions’ Charity Beer Festival will kick back into life at Knaresborough House from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 August 2021. On Saturday afternoon, the event coincides with feva’s Picnic in the Park.

With beers like Bad Kitty, Ay Up, Pale Rider, Screech Owl and Strength in Numbers, real ale enthusiasts will find a solution to every taste. Altogether, there will be 24 different ales on offer, says Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions.

Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions said: We will also serve prosecco and other wines, lagers, soft drinks and ciders like Farmhouse Scrumpy, Lilley’s Rhubarb and Skidbrooke Vintage Cyder. There will be a running barbecue operated by Andy from McQueens, with separate vegan and street food on the Friday evening and all day on Saturday. Sunday, as ever, is pot luck day to see what’s left.

Hours are 7 to 11 pm on Friday; Saturday 12 to 11 pm and Sunday from noon. Entertainment will be provided by Chorus crew, followed by Paul Watson on Friday, Saturday afternoon will be devoted to feva’s line-up in the gardens, with Paul Mirfin and Paul Watson playing later. Sunday afternoon visitors will be entertained by a performance from Tewit Youth Band.

Mike Pyle, president of Knaresborough Lions said: We are grateful to all those who have us set up this event,” added Mike Pyle. “The town feels like it is ready for a party and in conjunction with feva we are delighted to bring our beer festival back. And it’s all for charity, too.

Beer Schedule

BREWERY BEER NAME ABV % TASTING NOTES Dark Beers Woodeforde’s Norfolk Nog 4.6 A velvety Ruby Ale with hints of chocolate, treacle and liquorice BrassCastle Bad Kitty 5.5 A chewy chocolate / vanilla flavoured dream of a Porter Roosters London Thunder Porter 4.2 A smooth Park porter brewed with 7 malts and English hops Titanic Plum Porter 4.9 Well rounded Porter with fruity sweet notes over a hoppy background Traditional Bitters Abbeydale Daily Bread 3.8 A classic English Bitter Woodeforde’s Wherry 3.8 Award winning Amber Ale BrassCastle Session 3.7 A wonderfully hopped mini IPA St Austell Cornish Best 3.5 Easy drinking well balanced Bitter from Cornwall Golden / Blonde Beers Rooster’s White Rose 4.3 Rooster’s Charity Pale Ale – this year’s charity is Disability Action Yorkshire Rooster’s Jubilee 4 A cucumber infused pale ale; light, crisp and easy drinking. Salopian Shropshire Gold 3.8 A full flavoured satisfying Bitter Abbeydale Moonshine 4.3 Multi – award winning Pale Ale brewed with a blend of US hops Dancing Duck Ay Up 3.9 An eminently drinkable session Pale ale with a dry finish Kelham Island Pale Rider 5.2 Full bodied pale ale , well balanced with fruity aroma Purity Pure Gold 3.8 A refreshing, crisp, zest golden ale Clearwater Riff IPA 4.3 A session IPA, late hopped and full of flavour St Austell Proper Job 4.5 Golden IPA with resinous hop aroma and dry finsh Castle Rock Harvest Pale 3.8 Brewed with a blend of American hops, a blonde beer with a crisp finish Stronger Beers Rooster’s Strength in Numbers 7.0 West Coast Pale ale. Slightly hazy a strong IPA bursting with piney and citrus hoppiness Thornbridge Jaipur IPA 5.9 Flavoursome IPA, nicely balanced with robust fruit flavours Castle Rock Screech Owl 5.5 A multi-award winning strong IPA







Cider