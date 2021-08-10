Report shows an improving picture around air quality in the Harrogate District

A new report produced by Harrogate Borough Council shows that air quality across the Harrogate district has improved.

While monitoring results have been improving for a number of years, this is the first year that all four air quality management areas in Bond End and York Place Knaresborough, Skellgate Ripon and Woodlands Junction in Harrogate have reduced to below the nitrogen dioxide national air quality objectives set by the government.

This year the borough council have:

Carried out a trial of low cost sensors in AQMA’s

Introduced a car club in Harrogate town centre

Worked on the implementation of the Ultra-Low Emissions (ULEV) Strategy, with phase one funding secured

The report, which has been sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for approval, will be published on the council’s website in due course.

See https://democracy.harrogate.gov.uk/documents/s11042/Appendix%201.pdf

Councillor Phil Ireland, cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: It’s positive that that annual reading for nitrogen dioxide is below the national air quality objectives. We’re keen to remain at this level, or better still continue to improve, and have a number of actions as part of our air quality action plan. These include working with HGV, bus and taxi providers to improve the quality of their fleet, our ultra-low emission vehicle strategy as well as air quality campaigns and education. We will also continue to trial our low cost automatic sensors. We are optimistic that the improvements in air quality will continue post Covid as many people have embraced a hybrid model of working at home and in the office. We will also continue working with our transport planners, fleet manager and our colleagues in North Yorkshire County Council’s public health and highways teams to monitoring air quality and tailor our action plan accordingly.

Local authorities have a statutory duty under the Environment Act 1995, Part IV to produce an annual air quality status report.





