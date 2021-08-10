Queen Ethelburga’s celebrates exceptional achievements on A Level Results Day 

Queen Ethelburga’s (QE) students, staff and parents are today celebrating outstanding achievements on A-Level Results Day 2021.

On 4 January 2021, the Government announced that, due to the continued impacts of the lockdowns on education, this year’s GCSE, A-level and vocational exams would not go ahead.

Instead, schools were asked to produce Teacher Assessed Grades for their students. These grades were based on a range of evidence demonstrating students’ performance on the subject content they have been taught. This included class work and exam-based assessments. The grades awarded this summer have the same status as grades awarded in any other year.

This year’s system for allocating results has been exceptionally demanding for students and staff, with quality assurance by schools and examination boards being rigorous and comprehensive, over a period of many months. With this in mind, QE students are rightly delighted with their achievements, which reflect fully their dedication and work-ethic during the past two years.

Queen Ethelburga’s have two senior schools on their modern, well-equipped campus, which is close to York, Harrogate and Leeds, in Thorpe Underwood. This allows for a high level of personalised care and guidance for all students, and an innovative curriculum model to suit each individual.

Students in The College achieved 85% percent A*/A at A Level (96 per cent A*/B), with students in The Faculty achieving 77% percent A*/A (92 percent A*/B). The percentage of D*/D grades in The Faculty was 73%.

Students are looking ahead to bright futures with an exceptional range of first choice university places achieved at Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, King’s College London and Manchester University amongst other excellent UK and worldwide universities.





