Deer Shed Festival 2021

Police recover phones stolen at Deer Shed and want to reunite them with their owners

Were you at the Deer Shed Base Camp Plus festival this weekend?

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about thefts that occurred at the Deer Shed Base Camp event in Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

A number of mobile telephones have been recovered which police believe  may have been stolen at the event between 1 and 2 August.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have had property stolen or may have witnessed any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Jefferson. You can also email matthew.jefferson@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210172901.


