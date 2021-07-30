‘Harrogate letters’ start to take shape

Nine individual mosaics spelling out the word Harrogate – which will be placed in a town centre cut-through – are starting to take shape.

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) has partnered with charity Artizan International for the projects, which will see the large art works being installed in blocked out windows on the side of the Boots building, on Cambridge Place.

Last month, The BID invited members of the public to offer inspiration to the individual backgrounds by telling them what they felt best symbolised Harrogate.

Responses included flowers, Bettys, cycling, Yorkshire Tea, The Stray, The Great Yorkshire Show and The Valley Gardens.

A number of these are now being used as the backdrop to each letter, which is being carefully made from pieces of brightly coloured pottery and tiles by Artizan International’s differently-able participants and volunteers.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson and Manager Matthew Chapman visited Artizan’s Oxford Street shop and studios to see how the project was proceeding – and to add a few pieces themselves.

Sara said: The mosaics are starting to take shape, and the ones nearing completion look absolutely stunning. I’d like to thank Artizan International for partnering with us on this project, and also to their differently-able participants for bringing these letters to life. We were inundated with ideas for the imagery, I’m really pleased that many of these suggestions will now be incorporated into the nine individual letters. When completed and in place, these mosaics are going to add a wonderful splash of colour to what is probably one of the town’s best used, yet soulless thoroughfares.

To ensure the project is delivered on time, the charity, which is based at 39 Oxford Street, is seeking more help and materials.