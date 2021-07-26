Theft of black Carrera road bike outside Cafe Nero on Beulah Street in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a bicycle that occurred in Harrogate town centre.

It happened outside Cafe Nero on Beulah Street at 2.30pm on Thursday 22 July when a man took a bicycle that was propped up outside.

The man is described as a slim white male, with a long thin face, aged between about 35-40 years old. The suspect was wearing dark shorts, a grey t-shirt, and a baseball cap.

The bike is a black Carrera road bike with red trim and thin tyres.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, polcie are appealing for information about and witnesses to the incident or if anyone has seen the bike in question.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Higgins. You can also email jacob.higgins@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote ref 12210165521





