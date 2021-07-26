Sounds in the Grounds returns to Ripley Castle with a new line-up

Sounds in the Grounds returns with a new line-up of picnic concerts for the summer of 2021.

Complying with current guidelines, Sounds in the Grounds brings live music to Ripley Castle near Harrogate in August.

Audiences can come together and enjoy three evenings of best-loved and internationally renowned concert shows from their own designated picnic patch – for two, four or six people – which will be socially distanced from others but close enough to share the fun.

In fully-staged productions with LED screens on either side of the stage, Sounds in the Grounds features three concerts: The Definitive Rat Pack featuring an uncannily accurate recreation of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr in a sublime evening of swing; a spectacular rock ‘n’ rollercoaster ride through four decades of the legendary Tina Turner’s greatest hits in One Night of Tina; and Killer Queen, who recreate the iconic songs and showmanship of one of the greatest ever rock bands with such electrifying precision audiences may wonder if they’re back in the 80s at a real Queen performance!

Returning by popular demand, Glastonbury favourite The New York Brass Band will get the party started as the support act to each concert, performing a different repertoire every night, from jazz to 80s to current hits.

Sounds in the Grounds concerts are designed to comply with all official guidance on Covid-19, ensuring audiences can enjoy live music outdoors in a safe and responsible way. The picnic patches will be defined by painted lines in the 1888-capacity grass arena within the grounds, with views of the stately home. They will be set out in alternating rows, of patches for two people, followed by a row of patches for four people, then for six people. The patches have been designed to be one metre apart within each row, with two-metre aisles between the rows.

Organiser James Cundall said: I’m delighted that after the success of Sounds in the Grounds last summer, we are back! These picnic concerts are a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a stunning setting in a socially distanced way. From the glorious iconic songs of Sinatra to the rock classics of Tina Turner and Queen, I hope we have something for everyone. Importantly it’s an opportunity for both musicians and crew to showcase their talent again after months of inactivity during these difficult times. Our picnic patch concept enables patrons to pre-book their own designated space, thereby eliminating that mad scramble for the best site which often mars an outdoor concert! Our audiences can turn up when it suits them and know they will have a safe and fun evening.

Sounds in the Grounds will take place at from 20-22 August 2021 at Ripley Castle near Harrogate.

Tickets for the three different concerts are on sale now and start at £59 (plus booking fees) for a standard picnic patch for two people. Tickets can be purchased at https://soundsinthegrounds.seetickets.com. All Covid-19 guidance from the Government is continuously monitored and followed.