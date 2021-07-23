Harrogate Borough Council say they may have to stop non-essential services due to the ping-demic

Harrogate Borough Council have said that their services are currently running normally, but they aware of the increasing rates and number of self-isolation notifications being felt locally and nationally.

They have said they are working hard to provide all services as normal, but may have to scale back some of the non-essential services over the coming weeks as rates, and the number of self-isolation notifications, increase.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: To ensure this happens, we may need to scale back some of our non-essential services over the coming weeks as rates, and the number of self-isolation notifications, increase. Like everyone else, we aren’t immune and if any of our staff get a notification from the NHS Test and Trace app or develop Covid-19 symptoms, then they must self-isolate. Fortunately, for some of our workforce, this doesn’t present a problem as we can work at home. But for our gardeners, property services, sport and leisure facilities, waste and recycling crews, etc. this isn’t possible and may have an unavoidable impact on the services we provide. We aren’t at that stage yet, and we’re doing everything we can to prevent this from happening. But please bear with us if you face any service disruptions over the coming weeks. We need to protect our staff and you too. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. We will keep you updated as the situation develops.





