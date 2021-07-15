The Harrogate Town AFC “Woofler”

“The Woofler” are dog scarves sold locally in aid of mental health charity Wellspring Therapy & Training.

Wellspring have collaborated with Harrogate Town AFC on this too, splitting the proceeds with the Harrogate Town Community Foundation.

The plan is to push the football Wooflers for the start of the new season in September. A supply has been knitted for the Great Yorkshire Show and also to sell in the pop-up shop in town and Wellspring House in Starbeck. They can also be pre-ordered with Harrogate Town AFC for September.

Yarn etc on Knaresborough Road are kindly offering a 10% discount off the Black (1002) and Citron (1263) shade of wool. They have made up some little packs for knitters.

Laura Brett from Wellspring Therapy & Training, said: Wellspring are absolutely delighted to present The Woofler – a seasonal variety of hand knitted dog scarves sold in aid of our fantastic mental health provision in Harrogate. We are very excited to have collaborated with Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation for our Harrogate Town edition – proceeds of which will be split between equally between Wellspring and the club. The Woofler was the original fundraising initiative of Laura Brett (Head of Fundraising & Promotion at Wellspring) and her knitting-enthusiast Aunt, Jane Gilchrist from Thirsk. Since then it has been a joy to get to know Fi from the wool shop Yarn etc, who has kindly been preparing packs for a number of knitters in the local area. Laura says: ‘Dogs are wonderful form of therapy for those struggling with their mental health. Link that with knitting and sport and you have a winning combination! Wellspring Therapy provides professional, affordable and long-term counselling to all people and children from age 4+. This past year has seen an extra increase in demand for our counselling services and we have needed to find creative and innovative ways to continue to raise much-needed funds to support our affordable and much-needed service. The Harrogate Town Woofler makes a wonderful gift for your canine friend!

XS (12”) £6

S (14”) £8

M (16”) £10

L (20”) £12

To pre-order or reserve your Woofler, contact Katie Macrae on katiemacrae@harrogatetownafc.com

Please use the hashtag #TownWooflersOnTour and upload your images to social media tagging us into their posts.