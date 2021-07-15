Harrogate-based Eye Airports becomes exclusive advertising partner for Liverpool Airport in landmark contract win

Harrogate-based Eye Airports, the market leader in UK regional airport advertising, has won a major contract with Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Projected to generate over £2.5m in advertising and sponsorship revenue, the new contract will see Eye Airports selling a wide range of assets from traditional large format to advanced digital signage. It is expected to attract both world renowned brands and market leading regional companies specifically wanting to connect with the millions of passengers that use the airport annually.

Rachel Davies, Managing Director of Eye Airports, said: We are delighted to have secured such a landmark contract with Liverpool Airport, one of the UK’s leading regional international travel hubs. As travel restrictions ease and passengers begin to return to the airport, we are excited about the audiences this world-class airport will deliver to our advertising partners throughout the UK and internationally.







John Irving, CEO at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, added: As we begin our recovery from the impact of the pandemic, as the region’s Faster Easier Friendlier airport we will hopefully see passenger numbers return quickly due to the mix of airlines operating from here, combined with the routes and markets they serve. We are therefore excited to announce this new collaboration with Eye Airports, the regional Airport Advertising Specialists who are a company with a proven track record in delivering successful airport advertising schemes. As we embark on this new partnership, we are certain the advertising programme will boost the appeal of our airport to advertisers, increase ad’ revenue and modernise the digital and physical infrastructure at our facilities.

This latest contract brings the total number of airports in Eye Airports’ portfolio to 20, adding digital sites and static outdoor sites to the company’s ever growing portfolio.

Harrogate-based Eye Airports has the advertising and promotional rights for the majority of the regional airports in the U.K. including; Newcastle, Bristol, Exeter, Inverness, Derry, Bournemouth, Humberside, Norwich, Newquay and the Scottish Highlands and Islands.