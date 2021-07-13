North Yorkshire County Council commits £200K to Tour de Yorkshire

County Councillors in North Yorkshire have committed £200K to the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race next year and a cultural festival in 2022.

The festival will focus on the food, drink, heritage and arts that make the county so distinctive.

North Yorkshire County Council had already agreed to back the Tour with £100,000 and the council’s Executive has now agreed to make a further £100,000 available.

The Tour has been missing for two years because of the pandemic, but in 2019 it reached a global audience of 28 million, with almost two million spectators lining the route in person. Independent research demonstrated the race boosted the Yorkshire economy by £60m and it is hoped to capitalise on that potential next year.

Tour de Yorkshire 2022 race information:

Day 1: Beverley to Redcar, men’s race, 176.5 km – women’s race

Day 2: Skipton to Leyburn, men’s and women’s race, 124.5km

Day 3: Barnsley to Huddersfield, men’s and women’s race, 134km

Day 4: Halifax to Leeds, men’s race only, 177.5km

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Resources, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: This decision helps to secure the economic recovery of North Yorkshire and the wider Yorkshire region. There has never been a more critical moment to stand up for North Yorkshire and the region and to do our bit to help drive lasting economic recovery. A vibrant cultural calendar, showcasing the very best of our outstanding food, drink, heritage and culture will have a big role to play in that. We have already pledged a £100,000 contribution to the rescheduled event – funds originally generated from business rate surpluses and earmarked to support economic development.

The Executive also agreed that following the race the County Council should review the effectiveness of the sponsorship of the event and undertake a wider review of the principle of support for one-off events of this nature.