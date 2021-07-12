Council launches Empty Homes Loan scheme to help people bring empty properties back into use

This month, Harrogate Borough Council has launched the Empty Homes Loan scheme to help property owners carry out essential repairs to their property and bring them back into use.

The scheme is for anyone who owns a property, which has been empty for more than six months, and wants to carry out repairs or improvement works but does not have the money to do so. Priority will also be given to properties that have been empty for two years or longer.

There are currently around 200 empty private properties across the district that have been empty for more than two years. The borough council are keen to work with owners to bring them back into use so they can provide homes for Harrogate district residents.

The Empty Homes Loan isn’t like a normal loan. There is no set repayment term and there are no monthly repayments. All is that is required is that it is paid back within five years of the work being completed or when the house is sold.

The loan can be used for essential repairs and improvements to an empty home, such as fixing faulty electrical wiring or a leaking roof. Or to bring it up to a standard so that it can be occupied again.

Madeleine Bell, head of housing and property at Harrogate Borough Council’s, said: We want to work with property owners who, for whatever reason, have an empty property that could be better used to provide a home for local people. The Empty Homes Loan allows these property owners, who might not have the money to do so, carry out repairs or improvement works and bring them back into use. Anyone interested should get in touch with the private housing team to find out more.

The council will help property owners decide what work is needed, what help you can get and what can be covered by the loan. They’ll also help applicants through the application process.

Anyone wishing to find out more should visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/emptyhomesloan or call 01423 558594.





