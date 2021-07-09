easyJet launch first flights on new summer route from Leeds to Belfast

New flights from Leeds Bradford to Belfast International Airport take off for the first time today

Easy Jet is providing more flexibility for flights than ever before through its Protection Promise, including fee free flight changes to any date or destination up to 2 hours before departure

easyJet has today launched flights on a new domestic route from Leeds Bradford Airport to Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland for the first time, providing customers in Yorkshire with more options to reunite with friends and family or take a long-awaited break.

Flights to Belfast are now operating up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays throughout the summer.

All customers booking flights with easyJet benefit from some of the most flexible policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now for later this year with the confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: We are absolutely delighted to be launching flights from Leeds to Belfast for the first time today. We’re focused on providing more connectivity for our customers across the UK. This new domestic route will provide convenient direct connections between Northern England and Northern Ireland and will be popular with those travelling for business, people wishing to reunite with their loved ones or those wanting to enjoy a staycation and explore more of the UK this summer.

John Cunliffe, Aviation & Commercial Director of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: It’s fantastic to welcome easyJet to LBA. The route to Belfast International Airport strengthens connectivity between the Leeds City Region and Northern Ireland, something that will be welcomed by business and leisure travellers across the region. We’re looking forward to giving a warm welcome to our new customers and seeing those orange tail fins back in the sky.

All easyJet customers will now be able to change their flights this summer without a change fee at any time up to two hours before departure, providing even more last-minute flexibility. There are no restrictions on dates or destination; customers can transfer to any flights currently on sale up to the end of September 2022, and to any other destination on the airline’s network which spans 35 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. This means that if some travel restrictions are impacting their destination country, such as self-isolation in destination or on return to the UK, customers can easily change their trip to another country on easyJet’s network. Plus, should a mandatory hotel quarantine impact a customer’s travel destination this summer, customers can now request a refund for their flight within four weeks before departure if the restriction is still in place, even if their flights are still operating.





